Trailer for mob drama’s new season now online

Fans of “Gravesend” can get a taste of what’s to come before the show returns this spring.

A trailer for season 2 of Amazon Prime’s 1980s-era mafia drama was released Jan. 19. It shows an expanded cast that includes Chazz Palminteri, Fran Drescher, Andrew Dice Clay, Armand Assante, Martin Kove, William Forsythe, Sofia Milos and Mario Cantone.

Cristian DeMeo, William DeMeo, Chazz Palminteri and Michele Frantzeskos.

The four-episode first season premiered in April 2020. Season 2 will have nine episodes.

“I knew I had something special and I had to continue the story,” said creator and star William DeMeo. “I only had four episodes so I couldn’t tell my whole story. That was just a teaser. When I was able to tell a story for a whole season and develop these characters, that was really remarkable.”

DeMeo’s passion project debuted during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, which both helped and hurt the show.

A scene from season 2 of “Gravesend.”

“The plus was that it got the attention of people that were at home and needed something to watch and talk about,” he said. “The negative was I was supposed to go on a bunch of talk shows that I couldn’t go on because it was when it first happened and they weren’t doing virtual talk shows. People were busy wondering if they were going to be alive.”

“Gravesend” spent several weeks at number one on Amazon Prime Video’s Top Shows list. Palminteri and other actors tweeted positive feedback, which helped spread word of mouth.

The cast of “Gravesend.”

“The show blew up,” DeMeo said. “It received a lot of notoriety. Andrew Dice Clay saw it after hearing about it from a friend. He liked it and we spoke and he wanted to be a part of season 2.”

Several new cast members loved the first season, read the new scripts and decided to join the “Gravesend” family.

DeMeo said the show connects with viewers because it offers more than just mob violence.

William DeMeo and Chazz Palminteri.

“It revolves around the New York mafia, but that’s just only a part of it,” he said. “It shows the way the borough was as a community. How people were together. It was just a time where people were just sitting on their stoops and just hanging out, having block parties on the Fourth of July. It’s a time people miss in Brooklyn.”

To see the trailer, visit youtube.com/watch?v=VowmBOmsMnw.