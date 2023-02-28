Welcome back Danny Rodriguez, America’s singing cop

A hearty welcome back to former 68th Precinct P.O. Daniel Rodriguez, who has gained national fame as America’s singing cop.

Rodriguez will perform as one of “The New York Tenors” on Sunday, March 12 at 4 p.m. at Our Lady of Angels, 7320 Fourth Ave. The extravaganza will include tenors Andy Cooney and Christopher Macchio plus the Big Apple Ensemble and Celtic vocalist Clara Fox.

Ten years ago, after Superstorm Sandy, Rodriguez performed a sold-out benefit concert at Carnegie Hall that raised more than $1 million to help children affected by the storm and for the Sandy Educational Relief Fund.

Rodriguez has recorded more than 15 albums, sung at 9/11 memorial services and tributes for the Tunnel to Towers Stephen Siller Foundation, and appeared on many TV shows here and around the world. He was a close friend of the late NYPD detective and former Bay Ridge AARP President Peter Killen.

In his early days at Bay Ridge’s 68th Precinct, Rodriguez often drove a patrol car for then-Sgt. Eric Rodriguez (no relation), who later became the precinct commander. We later learned that he often sang arias while driving his boss.

Rodriguez was born and raised in Sunset Park and later became a Bay Ridge resident and a parishioner of St. Patrick’s Church. So for his return on March 12, please consider purchasing a ticket. Premium reserved seats are $50, reserved seats are $30 and there is a post-show reception for $50. Tickets may be purchased at events.ourladyofangels.church. For additional info, call 718-836-7200

***On Wednesday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m., the Bay Ridge Historical Society will host a presentation by Henry Stewart on Bay Ridge’s Barkaloo Revolutionary-era cemetery. Stewart is an author, historian and current first vice president of the BRHS. The free session will be broadcast via Zoom with sign-on passcodes published near March 15 on the society’s Facebook page.