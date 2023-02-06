Woman charged with dad’s murder

A Bensonhurst woman was arraigned Jan. 30 for allegedly killing her father and severely injuring her sister.

Nikki Secondino, 22, was charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

She faces a maximum prison sentence of 50 years to life if convicted.

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said Secondino attacked her father Carlo, 61, and her 19-year-old sister at around 5:20 a.m. on Dec. 29 in their apartment on 17th Avenue and 82nd Street. She is accused of hitting her father several times with a hammer and stabbing him with a kitchen knife while he slept on the couch.

She then allegedly stabbed her 19-year-old sister several times when she tried to stop her.

Secondino ran out of the house and told police two people broke into her home, killed her father and sister and sexually assaulted her. Police later determined she was lying.

Carlo Secondino died at the scene and his younger daughter required surgery.

Gonzalez said Secondino and her father had recently argued about a laptop and had a history of domestic incident reports.