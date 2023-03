Five masked, gun-wielding men invaded a house on 94th Street near Fort Hamilton Parkway March 25.

Nine people were in the home when the gang broke in at 3:45 a.m., police said. One of them was hit in the head with a hammer and was treated at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The thieves drove away with jewelry and $6,000 in cash.

Cops are investigating whether the same gang invaded a Queens home a few hours later, according to the New York Post.