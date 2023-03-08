Brooklyn Daily Eagle, March 8, 1926 – Dedicate Bay Ridge Jewish Center to life of community

Prominent persons of different creeds, together with some 1,000 members of the Congregation Sh’erith Israel, gathered yesterday afternoon at the new Bay Ridge Jewish Center to dedicate it to the cultural and religious life of the community.

It is intended that in the near future, as the congregation increases, extensions will be added to the low and squat building which has just been completed at the corner of 81st St. and 4th Ave.

Following the invocation by Rabbi Jacob Bosniak of the Ocean Parkway Jewish Center, Anton Berger, chairman of the building committee, presented the keys to Harry Thall, president of the congregation, and Mrs. I. Kogen, president of the Sisterhood. The doors of the building were symbolically opened by Mr. Thall.

Addresses were made by Rabbi B. Leon Hurwitz, the Rev. Dr. Charles Trexler, pastor of the Church of the Good Shepherd; Stephen V. Duffy of the Thomas Dongan Council, K. of C.; County Judge Alonzo G. McLaughlin, Rabbi Solomon Goldman of Cleveland, Ohio, and Harry Thall.

After a few words of welcome by Samuel Kushner, chairman of the dedication committee, Dr. Trexler told the assemblage that he had had misconceived ideas about Jewish centers until he came to the Bay Ridge Center. He said that with the varied activities of the Jewish centers they had it in their power to do a remarkable work in fostering the cultural as well as the religious side of life.

(Special thanks to Brooklyn Public Library)