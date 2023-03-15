Express ferry makes maiden voyage

The first express ferry from Bay Ridge to Manhattan sailed from the American Veterans Memorial Pier March 8.

Although the estimated travel time is 21 minutes, bad weather lengthened the trip to half an hour.

Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office

The express runs weekdays from 6:15 to 10:15 a.m. and stops only at Atlantic Avenue/Pier 6 on its way to Wall Street.

Mayor Eric Adams, aboard for the maiden voyage, said the new service is a big win for commuters.

“To our neighbors in Bay Ridge, Sunset Park, Red Hook, and across South Brooklyn who will benefit from much shorter commutes, I look forward to seeing you on the water soon,” he said.