Fontbonne JV coach and player earn league recognition

Shocked and surprise was Fontbonne’s Brittany McDonough’s reaction to the email that the CHSAA girls basketball division had just chosen her as the Tier 2 JV Coach of the Year. Despite her team’s sub-.500 record playing in a newly formed and highly competitive bracket, the first year high school coach’s efforts to compete were recognized by the league.

“From the very beginning of the season I told the girls that the only people who believe that we can beat some of these teams are us and our support system,” McDonough said. “We had everything to prove, and despite our [4-10] record, I believe that we gave those teams a run for their money. We proved that next year we will be a team to talk about. My girls made such an improvement from the first to the last game.”

In consideration of the honor, McDonough wanted to give this season’s JV assistant coach Chanel Jemot credit for helping her win the award. For McDonough, Jemot’s help was essential in taking over a new young team with its challenges beyond the responsibilities of just one coach.

Commenting on McDonough’s coaching award, Fontbonne Athletic Director Romeo Petric said, “We knew who we were getting when we hired her. She was a PSAL High School All-Star and was an assistant coach at her college. She was ‘all in’ during this season and was very deserving.”

In addition to the coach’s award, freshman Summer Duffy earned the Tier 2 JV Sportsmanship Award.

“Summer stood out as a freshman for the award because she was awesome on and off the court,” McDonough said. “She followed our instruction and improved throughout the season.”

Over the course of the season, Duffy excelled on defense and became a scoring force at the baseline with her quick catch-and-release to the basket.