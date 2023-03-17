Holy Name Society fetes Cops of the Year

The NYPD Brooklyn-Queens Holy Name Society honored the Cops of the Year at its 101st annual Communion Breakfast March 12.

The society and its honorees gathered in Queens Village for a Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes Church and an awards ceremony at Antun’s Restaurant.

Ten members of the 68th Precinct were among those recognized as Cops of the Year, including Sgts. Danaya Greene and John Freisen; Det. Christopher Alverio, and officers Amet Vrzivoli, Daniel Wynne, Justin Garcia, Eric Sandoval, Kevin Anderson, Muhammad Ghani and Rochelle Paulburton.

NYPD Chaplain Msgr. Robert Romano, officer Muhammad Ghani, First Deputy Commissioner Edward Caban, officer Rochelle Paulburton and Bishop Robert Brennan Photos courtesy of John Quaglione

Chief Charles McEvoy, the commanding officer of Patrol Borough Brooklyn South, received Person of the Year honors, and a number of students were given high school and college scholarships.

“The scholarship winners and the officers who were honored for outstanding police work and bravery were inspiring,” said Bishop Robert Brennan. “I am grateful for the sacrifices of the men and women of the NYPD, and I pray God may keep them safe as they work to make our city a safer place.”