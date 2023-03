A 36-year-old man was pushed against a moving train in the 59th Street station March 19.

Cops said a stranger grabbed the victim’s head and shoved him toward a northbound R train at 6:15 p.m. The victim collapsed on the platform and was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn, where he was in stable condition.

Surveillance footage of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

NYPD Crime Stoppers said there is a reward of up to $3,500 for anyone who knows the suspect. Call 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are confidential.