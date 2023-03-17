On the Avenue: Art Walk helps us ‘Embrace Winter!’

It’s finally here! Winter, that is.

On the heels of the first nor’easter of the season (which was still tame locally by modern standards), art lovers are ready to officially “Embrace Winter” this weekend with the annual Embrace Winter Festival Art Walk! The event, sponsored by Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA) in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc., begins “on the avenue” at Cosentino’s Fish Market, 6927 Third Ave. on Saturday, March 18 at noon.

Organizer Victoria Hofmo leads a historical presentation outside the popular fish market courtesy of the Scandinavian East Coast Museum titled “Remembering Norwegian Resistance.”

“On display are copies of some historic photos and archives from the Scandinavian East Coast Museum’s collection that show a Norwegian connection to resistance in World War II in Norway and New York,” Hofmo explained.

Next up on the walk is a display by artist Whitney Hamilton at 340 72nd St. It features two animal totems titled “Hawk” and Two Hawks and Serpent.” Nearby at Cream, 7210 Third Ave., visitors can enjoy artwork created by talented youngsters through the Ridge Creative Center, an art-based children’s program that works through hands-on projects.

At Neugard Pharmacy, 7311 Third Ave., artist Michele Nordi Hern presents “Sea Glass Stories.” Inspired by the wind-whipping the surface of a lake, Hern began sketching the movement of the surface and found herself imagining the life beneath. Her use of watercolor is a new medium for her, as she typically utilizes charcoal and eraser in her work.

At Bay Ridge Connects, 7609 Third Ave., see the work of artists enrolled in the Bay Ridge Center’s “Drawing with Masters,” “Sketching with Watercolors,” “Drawing & Watercolors” and “Gouache Painting” classes. Next up, see artist Alex Borriello’s mural on 77th Street between Third and Fourth avenues.

“It includes a famous mouse — a great addition to Bay Ridge’s rich art scene,” Hofmo said.

At Tops Restaurant & Bar Supply, 8001 Third Ave., see a Frank Sinatra-inspired mural titled “Old Blue Eyes” by artist Andres Cobre, plus a piece by artists Jenna Morello and Finch titled “Honey Bear.” Keep walking and you’ll encounter a beautiful display outside The Ridge Shop, 8121 Third Ave. by artist Hildos titled “Renée.”

At Charmed by JLM, 8311 Third Ave., visitors can see some items from Raven’s Ornaments, which makes illustrated statement art jewelry accessories and swimwear.

“The artist known as Raven draws inspiration from folklore, ballads and nature and likes to work with watercolor, marker and occasionally vector art.” Hofmo said.

At Towne Boutique, 8319 Third Ave., artist Maria Ierusalimskaya is showcasing her sketches from live figure drawing sessions, including two completed via Zoom during the Covid-19 pandemic. Additionally, her submission features a piece titled “Still life I never had,” which draws upon her childhood experiences in Armenia.

On the next block, artist Pat Sullivan showcases “Instruments” at Cafe Caffe, 8401 Third Ave. Down further at ALC Italian Grocery, 8613 Third Ave., artist Sarah Berman shows off her work. She is a skilled illuminator, calligrapher and graphic designer.

At the Green Spa & Wellness Center, 8804 Third Ave., see moving work by artist Aeilushi Mistry, who is providing two 8” x 10” works on canvas featuring acrylic paint, green, gold, blue, white, yellow and resin.

Artist Aeilushi Mistry taught traditional Indian dance during a previous Embrace Winter Festival Art Walk. See her artwork on display at the Green Spa & Wellness Center this weekend.

Next door at The Hom Store, 8810 Third Ave., artist Jeannine Bardo showcases work from her “Assemblage Series.” Finally, at Cellary, 8916 Third Ave., artist Yevgeniya Pechenaya presents “A Connection to the Time Passed.”

“I draw my inspiration from the arts of the medieval world, from medieval manuscripts of Europe to hanging scrolls of Japan. I use inks, gouache paints on a variety of papers to create my pieces,” the artist explained. “By reinterpreting the concepts from medieval art I want to connect viewers to a time past through a modern point of view.”

Tickets for the Art Walk cost $20 and reservations are encouraged via victoriahofmo1@gmail.com. Hofmo advises that artist appearances and exhibits are subject to change, but the walk will be full of art and culture!