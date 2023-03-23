On the Avenue: Third Ave. set to host annual St. Pat’s Parade

What better way to end the month of March than by marching down Third Avenue!

The Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade is finally here, with Grand Marshal Hon. Matthew D’Emic and his deputies stepping off “on the avenue” on Sunday, March 26 at 1 p.m.

D’Emic will lead Deputy Marshals Scott Lloyd, Jimmy Nealon, Jimmy Young, Steven Fadel, Maureen McHugh, Maureen Stramka, Kelly Graham, Megin Reilly, Mary Ann Wood and Patrick D’Emic along the parade route, which begins on Third Avenue at Marine Avenue and ends at 67th Street. The Grandstand is located in front of Greenhouse Café, 7717 Third Ave.

Also marching with the deputies and members of the parade committee will be 2023 Honorary Irishman Robert “Cosmic” Puglia and members of the Moran family — the parade’s 2023 Irish family of the year!

This year the committee is led by President Richie O’Mara and Vice President John Bennett.

Hundreds of schoolchildren will once again take part in the festivities, as will talented Irish step dancing students and representatives of other cultural groups. And don’t forget about the bagpipers!

“Parade season is officially underway in Bay Ridge!” said longtime Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who serves as parade formation coordinator for all of Third Avenue’s marches. “We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Bay Ridge St. Patrick’s Day Parade, as people from throughout the city look to continue their celebration of Irish culture.”

The popular shopping thoroughfare also plays host to the annual 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade, the Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade and, of course, the Ragamuffin Parade.

If you’re heading out to the parade on Sunday, be sure to dress in green and smile four our cameras. We’re looking forward to seeing you “on the avenue!”

* * *

They came, they saw art, they celebrated!

A group of art lovers and supporters gathered “on the avenue” on Saturday, March 18 for the annual Embrace Winter Festival Art Walk, led by organizer Victoria Hofmo and sponsored by the Bay Ridge Arts & Cultural Alliance (BRACA), in partnership with the Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc.

Organizer Victoria Hofmo shows off some of the pieces included in the display from the Scandinavian East Coast Museum during the Embrace Winter Festival Art Walk. Photos courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

The walk began with an informative display from the Scandinavian East Coast Museum at Cosentino’s Fish Market, 6922 Third Ave. and culminated with a luncheon celebration at Caffe Café, 8401 Third Ave., hosted by owner MaryAnn Kearns, whose establishment also hosted artist Pat Sullivan’s “Instruments” exhibit featuring custom-decorated string instruments, which he also played for the crowd.

Artist Pat Sullivan shows off one of his customized “Instruments” outside Caffe Café, 8401 Third Ave., joined by owner MaryAnn Kearns.

Along the way, the group encountered giant murals, framed sketches, bright watercolor paintings and handmade ornaments created by talented local artists. The walk also featured select work by local children, including talented youngsters from the Ridge Creative Center, an art-based children’s program that focuses on hands-on projects.

As we head into spring, it’s nice to know that so many members of the community were able to fully “embrace winter” — and the arts!