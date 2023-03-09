P.S. 127 kids offer messages of hope

P.S. 127 McKinley Park students took part in the Blankets of Hope program last month.

The kids attended kindness workshops and attached handwritten letters of encouragement onto 600 blankets that were sent to homeless Brooklynites.

Photos courtesy of P.S. 127

“The secret of living is giving,” said second-grade teacher Amanda Carestia. “It makes me thrilled to see my students and school community participating in a global movement of kindness, one blanket at a time – well, in P.S. 127’s case, 600 blankets this time.”

Teachers hold up blankets. Photos courtesy of P.S. 127

“I feel so proud to be just a kid tackling such an important issue in our home state,” said fifth-grader Maria K. “Of course I understand we aren’t solving the problem, but just knowing we are putting a smile on someone’s face makes me feel special.”

