‘People’s Playground’ gears up for opening weekend 

Coney Island’s amusement season will begin at noon on Friday.

Luna Park will hold its annual Donation Day and egg cream christening of the 96-year-old Cyclone on Sunday. The first 96 people on line will get an egg cream and a free ride on the historic coaster.

Proceeds will be donated to children and youth charities such as the Coney Island Sharks, Give Kids The World Village and Operation H.O.O.D.

This season will feature the park’s two newest rides, family coaster Tony’s Express and log flume Leti’s Treasure, in addition to custom-designed rope courses Sky Chaser and Sky Tykes.

“It is an honor to continue the incomparable amusement legacy in Coney Island and preserve, revitalize and provide an incredible family-oriented experience in NYC,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International.

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park will hold its Blessing of the Rides ceremony at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday.