Xaverian kids shed locks to raise cancer awareness

More than 100 Xaverian students, faculty and staff members cut their hair to raise cancer awareness March 14.

The school hosted the third annual Clip the Clippers event, in which participants had their heads shaved or hair cut short. The non-profit Children with Hair Loss will use the hair to make wigs for young cancer patients.

Photos courtesy of Mike Gillette

Xaverian also gave a $78,444 check to Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation.

“We were humbled, blessed and so encouraged to see so many selfless individuals come together for the greater good of children with cancer and their families,” the foundation said in a statement. “Thank you just doesn’t seem like enough.”

Xaverian students and staff give a check to Arms Wide Open Childhood Cancer Foundation.



