Adelphi student makes more than 70 Easter baskets for food pantry

A high school student gave back in a big way for the Easter season.

Bella Merolesi, a junior at Adelphi Academy, collected and donated enough candy and supplies to make more than 70 Easter baskets for the St. Vincent de Paul Society’s food pantry at St. Patrick’s Church.

“I know that I am very fortunate and I want to help others who may not have a basket for Easter,” Merolesi said. “I wanted to make people smile.”

Councilmember Justin Brannan, Bella Merolesi and Jim Lamond. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

According to her mother Kari, Bella loves to help people and was inspired to give back to the parish for a Lenten project.

“Anyone that knows Bella will tell you that she is very genuine,” she said.

Pantry director Jim Lamond was touched when Bella called and asked to help.

“She was inspired by the Christmas angels that we give out and said she’d like to create some baskets,” he said. “So we have a list of our families who come every week and we’re now able to give out the baskets that she, through her own initiative, put together.”