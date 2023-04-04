Amusement parks reopen with thrills and chills

Brisk weather greeted the opening and blessing ceremonies at Coney Island’s amusement parks Sunday.

Luna Park held its traditional Donation Day and egg cream christening of the Cyclone. The first 96 people got a free ride on the coaster in honor of its 96th birthday.

Alessandro Zamperla with Mayor Eric Adams on the Cyclone. Photo courtesy of Luna Park

Skeery Jones of “Elvis Duran and the Morning Show” emceed the event, which included speeches from park owners, Mayor Eric Adams and other elected officials.

The first Cyclone ride of the season. Photo courtesy of Luna Park

Proceeds from the day’s sales went to local organizations Coney Island Sharks, Give Kids the World Village and Operation H.O.O.D.

“We are thankful for all our partnerships with children and youth charities, as we support them with the annual charitable tradition for Donation Day and look forward to continuing working together to benefit our community,” said Alessandro Zamperla, president and CEO of Central Amusement International.

People wait to ride Deno’s Wonder Wheel. Photos by Norman Blake/Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park Facebook

Deno’s Wonder Wheel Amusement Park reopened with a ribbon-cutting and a Blessing of the Rides ceremony.

“Thank you for braving the cold temperatures and wind chills and coming out today,” co-owner Dennis Vourderis told the crowd. “Our hands may be cold but our hearts are warm.”