Attempted murderer who left ex-girlfriend to die sentenced after years on the run

From brooklyneagle.com

A harrowing tale of abuse and survival has reached its conclusion, as Jun Zhang, a former Brooklyn

resident, has been sentenced to 17 years in prison for the brutal attempted murder of his ex-girlfriend.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced the sentencing, which comes five years after Zhang

fled New York to evade justice.



Zhang, 59, formerly of Sunset Park, Brooklyn, was found guilty of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Feb. 1. Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Niki Warinalso issued a 30-year full order of protection for the victim.



The horrifying assault occurred in 2016 at Relax Spa, a massage parlor in Sunset Park managed by the defendant and the 49-year-old victim.



After accusing the victim of infidelity, Zhang subjected her to hours of violent abuse, including punching, stomping, and repeated stabbings. The victim feigned death to escape Zhang’s wrath and was later found on a sidewalk covered in blood. She suffered brain bleeding, a liver laceration, collapsed

lungs, and multiple deep lacerations to her neck, among other injuries.



Zhang managed to avoid capture until 2021 when he was arrested in California for a separate shooting

incident. Although that case was not prosecuted, Zhang’s fingerprints revealed the outstanding warrant for his arrest in New York. He was extradited to Brooklyn to stand trial for the heinous 2016 attack.



District Attorney Gonzalez praised the victim’s courage in testifying against her abuser and the

prosecutors’ commitment to bringing Zhang to justice.



“This was a life altering assault that the victim survived because of her will to live for her children,”

Gonzalez said. “She showed tremendous courage by coming to court and testifying against her abuser and detailing the many physical and emotional traumas she suffers to this day. I also commend our prosecutors for their commitment to bringing the defendant to justice.”