District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announces prescription drug take back initiative

From Brooklyneagle.com

District Attorney Eric Gonzalez, in collaboration with the NYPD and the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) New York Division, announced

the launch of a Prescription Drug Give Back initiative on Friday, April 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Held a day prior to the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, the initiative aims to provide a secure, convenient, and environmentally

responsible method for disposing of prescription medications, while raising awareness about the potential misuse of such drugs.

District Attorney Gonzalez emphasized the importance of safely disposing of unused prescription medications to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands or contributing to opioid addiction.

“Unused prescription medications can fall into the hands of children or get stolen and sold to those who misuse drugs,” Gonzalez said. “It is essential to safely dispose of these medications as a measure to help prevent opioid addiction before it begins, which is why we have partnered for the first Rx Take Back in Brooklyn.

“On Friday, across 13 locations throughout the borough, residents are encouraged to turn in expired and unused prescription drugs in a way that doesn’t impact our environment and makes us all safer and healthier.”

According to a National Survey on Drug Use and Health, more than 11.5 million people aged 12 and older misuse prescription pain relievers each year, with over 40% of these drugs sourced from friends and family members—often unknowingly. National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses this issue and educates the public about the dangers of misusing prescription medications.

The day of the initiative, 13 drop-off locations—including the lobby of the DA’s Office, community centers, senior centers, and churches—will be available throughout Brooklyn for the public to safely dispose of expired and unused medications, no questions asked. Uniformed officers will staff these locations, and educational materials will be provided.