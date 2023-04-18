Fort Hamilton Tigers get off to good start

The Fort Hamilton flag football season is off to a good start for the Tigers as the team has its sights on repeating as the Brooklyn Division I champs.

After defeating Leon Goldstein, New Utrecht and FDR to start the season, the Tigers are already looking ahead to the playoffs to play former division rival James Madison. After last season the strong Madison team was realigned to Brooklyn’s Division II. Although Fort Hamilton won the division last year, the Golden Knights of Madison beat the Tigers in a close (32-26) quarterfinal playoff game to advance to the 2022 semi-final with Tottenville.

Along with head coach Lynn Beraldsen-Milano, Dom DeLisi comes over from the boys’ football team this season as the team’s assistant. In fact, both coaches are Fort Hamilton alumni and teachers at the school, with Beraldsen-Milano graduating in 1982 and DeLisi graduating in 2010.

For Beraldsen-Milano, the seeds of flag football were sowed early. Her sister Dianne Beraldsen thrived in the sport and rose to become the International Women’s Flag Football Association president.

As for the team, Alexandra Kollaros is the standout senior among the squad’s mainly junior starting lineup. Known as “The Beast,” Kollaros is the team’s top scorer and leading runner and pass receiver. She is also a top defensive cornerback and the team’s leading punter, averaging 40 yards a punt.

Joining Kollaros in the defensive backfield for long passing coverage is Raneem Mishal at the free safety position, while the speedy Rivers Martinez is the second running back option to Kollaros. Two capable quarterbacks, Makayla Lucas and Angelina Raharjo, call the signals this season. Lucas is elusive on the ground, while Raharjo is known for her long ball passing.

“So far we have young and talented team this year,” Beraldsen-Milano said. “We should go far again this season.”