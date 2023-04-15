John Paul Jones Park to get Earth Day cleanup

An Earth Day celebration will be held in John Paul Jones Park April 22.

Starting at 10 a.m., volunteers will clean the park and beautify the gazebo. At 1 p.m., there will be kids’ activities, games, music, giveaways and “Crazy Science,” an interactive show.

Bay Ridge Cares and the Bay Ridge Environmental Group (BREG) are coordinating the event with the Parks Department and the Partnership for Parks.

Photos courtesy of NYC Parks

“Our group’s mission has always been to help our neighbors recognize that protecting and beautifying our planet can begin right here at home,” said BREG President Daniel Loud.

To volunteer or reserve a spot for the show, visit bit.ly/4086Zs