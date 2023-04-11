Malliotakis congratulates essay contest winners

Six Brooklyn elementary school students were big winners in the Presidents’ Day essay contest sponsored by U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, who congratulated them at a ceremony April 3.

Malliotakis’ office received 500 essay submissions from Brooklyn and Staten students who were asked how they would improve their community if they were president of the U.S.

Celeste Zhu of St. Athanasius Catholic Academy took first place among third-graders, while P.S. 127 student Sara Dervishi finished second.

Nicholas Squicciarini of St. Patrick’s Catholic Academy was tops in the fourth grade, while second place went to Hunter Ambrose of Good Shepherd Catholic Academy.

Sarah Bettache of P.S. 185 and Dominic Vangeli of St. Bernadette Catholic Academy took first and second place, respectively, among fifth-graders.

Six Staten Island students also won awards.

All winners received gift cards to Barnes & Noble and a congressional certificate. They also had a chance to share their ideas with Malliotakis.

“While each submission is more than deserving of recognition, our winners, many of whom are first-generation Americans, went above and beyond to provide thoughtful, unique ideas as to how they would make our community a better place to live, work and play,” Malliotakis said. “The students wrote about ways to confront bullying, make food and shelter more affordable, keep our communities clean and safe, and visit nursing homes to spend more time with our seniors.”