Miss Norway crowned during 65th annual ceremony

Ally Hesthag was crowned Miss Norway 2023 at the Norwegian Christian Home and Health Center April 1.

The Norwegian-American 17th of May Committee of Greater New York hosted the 65th annual pageant.

Hannah Nyquist was named Miss Heritage. Other contestants included Brodie Augustensen, Amanda Luzniak, Viani Maxwell, Katrina Hudson Patrick, Baylyn Noelie Shankman and Riley Sottile.

Former NYC Dept. of Records Commissioner Brian Andersson was master of ceremonies.

Miss Norway Ally Hesthag, fourth from left, and Miss Heritage Hannah Nyquist, sixth from left, with fellow contestants and members of the Norwegian-American 17th of May Committee of Greater New York. Eagle Urban Media/photos by Arthur De Gaeta

Hesthag will be front and center at Bay Ridge’s annual Norwegian Day Parade on May 21.

“Both Brooklyn and Norway hold a very special place in my heart and my history,” Hesthag wrote on Facebook. “This has been a goal of mine for many years and I look forward to experiencing all of the opportunities that this year will bring.”

The committee will hold a fundraiser May 7 at the Salty Dog, 7509 Third Ave., with raffles, refreshments and entertainment by Ellen Lindstrom and the Swedish Meatballs.