A 21-year-old man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with an SUV on Seventh Avenue and Poly Place.

Jason Gans was making a U-turn on his Yamaha at 2:05 p.m. and fell off when he crashed into a Chevrolet driven by a 54-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn.

The SUV driver stayed at the scene and was not arrested.

A GoFundMe account was created to help with Gans’ funeral costs. Visit gofundme.com/f/in-honor-of-jason-gans.