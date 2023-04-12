On the Avenue: Boro Prez celebrates ‘The Ridge’

The customer is always right, especially when he stops in specifically to congratulate the store owner on her success!

Brooklyn Borough President Antonio Reynoso recently made an appearance “on the avenue” to congratulate Third Avenue merchant and Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. board member Danielle Febles-King as she celebrated a successful first year in business at The Ridge Shop, 8121 Third Ave. The popular coffee and gift shop is actually Febles-King’s second business on Third Avenue (she also owns the popular The Ridge Kids across the street), making the milestone even more impressive.

“We feel incredibly lucky and grateful to have had such an important guest check out all the great things The Ridge Shop has to offer,” Febles-King said.

The Ridge Shop. Photo courtesy of Merchants of Third Avenue

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira of Lincoln Brokerage, 8114 Third Ave., echoed the borough president’s praise.

“Congratulations to Danielle on this fantastic achievement and for proving that Third Avenue is not only a place for small business owners to exist, but to thrive,” Texeira said. “We thank Danielle for her service to the avenue as a member of the board and wish her many more years of success at both The Ridge Kids and The Ridge Shop.”

Fellow board member Sheila Brody is also gearing up to celebrate a milestone “on the avenue” as her Green Spa & Wellness Center at 8804 Third Ave. marks its incredible 25th anniversary with a ribbon cutting celebration on April 24. Here’s to another 25 years!

* * *

Everyone knows that April showers bring May flowers, but did you know that May flowers bring Vikings?!

It’s true. Officials are preparing for the annual 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade, taking place “on the avenue” in Bay Ridge on Sunday, May 21.

The festive tradition, which dates back to 1952, celebrates Norwegian independence and draws thousands of marchers and spectators each year. Many come dressed in traditional costumes, complete with Viking helmets and flags, and the line of march features replicas of Viking ships.

In anticipation of the big day, supporters will gather on Third Avenue at Salty Dog Bar & Restaurant, 7509 Third Ave., on Sunday, May 7, from 4 to 8 p.m. for a special fundraiser benefiting the parade. The event will feature raffles, a 50/50, light refreshments and a cash bar. Tickets are $20 per person.

Supporters gather outside Salty Dog Bar & Restaurant during a recent 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade fundraiser. ebrooklyn media/File photo

Live entertainment will be provided by Swedish Meatballs with Ellen Lindstrom.

The theme of the 2023 parade is “Remembering Norwegian Resistance.”

For more information on the fundraiser or the parade, contact arlenerutuelo@gmail.com.

* * *

Rain, rain, go away!

As this paper went to press last week, members of the Bay Ridge Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District (BID), were preparing for a massive crowd to gather inside Leif Ericson Park, Fifth Avenue at 67th Street, for their second Community Iftar.

Unfortunately, due to somewhat misleading weather reports, officials were forced to cancel the event, causing more than 1,000 Muslims and their neighbors who were expected to attend to make alternative plans for the meal eaten after sunset during Ramadan.

Now, as this week’s column went to press, plans were being finalized for another Community Iftar taking place “on the avenue” outside Balady Food Market, 7128 Fifth Ave., on Wednesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.

“It’s time again! Balady Foods [has] an open invitation, inviting you to come break your fast as we celebrate the holy month of Ramadan and 20 years of being part of the community,” a statement from the popular food market read. “There will be great food, great company, and a holy time to self-reflect.”

Ramadan ends on April 21. Stay tuned for highlights from the Balady Iftar, weather permitting.