Part of funeral home wall collapses onto street

A large section of the wall of Miraglia Funeral Chapels came crashing down onto the sidewalk Wednesday. No one was injured.
A Dept. of Buildings (DOB) inspector said a partial façade collapsed at the top parapet wall of the one-story building at 8519 New Utrecht Ave. The section that fell measured roughly 8 feet by 60 feet.
A Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) representative said asbestos was found on roofing material, but none of it was disturbed during the collapse and the area remains safe.
“When the property owner makes repairs to the roof, they will have to have a certified asbestos contractor do the abatement work,” the DEP representative said.
The owner was on site to coordinate debris cleanup and spoke to a contractor about further support in making the building safe.
DOB issued a violation for failure to maintain and the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings scheduled a June hearing.
DOB also ordered the owner to hire a New York State-certified professional engineer to submit a report about the building’s condition within the next 30 days.