Part of funeral home wall collapses onto street

A large section of the wall of Miraglia Funeral Chapels came crashing down onto the sidewalk Wednesday. No one was injured.

A Dept. of Buildings (DOB) inspector said a partial façade collapsed at the top parapet wall of the one-story building at 8519 New Utrecht Ave. The section that fell measured roughly 8 feet by 60 feet.

A Dept. of Environmental Protection (DEP) representative said asbestos was found on roofing material, but none of it was disturbed during the collapse and the area remains safe.

Debris littered the sidewalk after a large section of a wall collapsed at Miraglia Funeral Chapels in Bensonhurst. Photos courtesy of NYC Buildings Department

“When the property owner makes repairs to the roof, they will have to have a certified asbestos contractor do the abatement work,” the DEP representative said.

The owner was on site to coordinate debris cleanup and spoke to a contractor about further support in making the building safe.

DOB issued a violation for failure to maintain and the Office of Administrative Trials and Hearings scheduled a June hearing.

DOB also ordered the owner to hire a New York State-certified professional engineer to submit a report about the building’s condition within the next 30 days.