Stabbing leaves victim with collapsed lung

Four males attacked a 19-year-old man on Fifth Avenue and 41st Street just after 6 p.m. on April 14.

The group punched and kicked the victim and one of them stabbed him twice in the back, cops said.

The attackers fled south on Fifth Avenue.

The victim was treated at the hospital for a collapsed lung, head injuries and cuts.

