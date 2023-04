Cops said the woman seen on video being carried into a minivan in Gravesend Friday was not kidnapped.

The woman was on Avenue W and Stillwell Avenue at 1:45 a.m. when a man grabbed her, carried her to the car and drove off.

ABC 7 reported the two knew each other and both said no crime was committed. Authorities confirmed that no charges were filed and the investigation is over.

Cops had released a surveillance video of the incident and offered a $3,500 reward to anyone with information.