Cyclones catcher living up to advance billing 

After hitting .361 along with 93 hits and 26 home runs for Georgia Tech, Kevin Parada distinguished himself by winning the Johnny Bench Award as the top Division I collegiate catcher for the 2022 season. Taken by the Mets as their first round draft pick last season, Parada has started the 2023 season as the Mets’ No. 3 prospect at the High-A level with the Brooklyn Cyclones. So far he has not disappointed Cyclone fans and has quickly become the linchpin for the team by setting the tone in the clubhouse.

“This kid is prepared as it gets. He brings a tremendous presence to the clubhouse without question,” said manager Chris Newell. “He’s a leader across the board from his daily routine and approach to how he handles adversity. He is the epitome of being reliable. His approach at the plate is very disciplined and he does a great job of sticking to the game plan.”

Parada’s power was in evidence early in the season when he whopped a 391-foot home run beyond the left field scoreboard during the second game of the season against Jersey Shore. Later the next month, back in Brooklyn playing against Aberdeen, Parada went 3-for-4, hitting a single, double and a triple in which he displayed his “catcher’s speed” to beat the throw to third base.

The Pasadena native, who set the new Georgia Tech home run record as a catcher with 26 in 2022, follows in the footsteps of Yellowjacket alums that have made it to the major leagues. Commonly referred to as “Catchers U,” Georgia Tech has sent several notable catchers to the majors, including Jason Varitek of Boston, Matt Wieters of Baltimore and Joey Bart of San Francisco. In fact, Parada’s former catching coach and mentor Mike Nickeas (NY Mets 2010-2012), also a Georgia Tech alum, made a special effort to recruit Parada after meeting him on campus.

“Playing in the minor leagues is about improving from both sides of the game,” said Parada. Besides his early-season hitting, an example of that improvement was on display last month when he threw out three consecutive runners attempting to steal second at the Jersey Shore.

“His defense is a priority and he is committed to making it one of his strengths,” Newell said.

When asked to reveal a baseball fact about himself that fans would not necessarily know, Parada offered a story about his reawakening to the game. After so many years of playing baseball, Parada actually took time off from the game and wouldn’t even watch baseball. However, that respite was short lived when he found out how much he missed the game and wanted it even more. After finding a new zeal for the game, Parada said, “That’s why I come out each day and play so hard because I’ve learned to love the game.”