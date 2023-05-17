Empty Bowls keeps pantry full

A group of artists helped take a bite out of hunger Saturday afternoon.

The annual Empty Bowls Bay Ridge event raised $2,800 for Fourth Avenue Presbyterian Church’s food pantry, with the artists selling ceramic bowls for $25 each.

Visitors also donated non-perishable food and toiletries.

Empty Bowls Bay Ridge raised $2,800 to fight hunger.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

The fundraiser was founded 10 years ago when Ed Huml, his wife Deirdre Laughton and their friend Danielle Bullock approached Pastor David Aja-Sigmon with the idea of making bowls for artists to decorate. They also get donations from Manhattan studios LaMano Pottery and Mud Matters and Brooklyn potters Lynn Goodman and Katie Coughlin.

“We plan on being at the church’s holiday sale in early December,” Huml said. “We would like to thank all the folks who come out to help our neighbors in need.”