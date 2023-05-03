Fontbonne splits a pair in Staten Island

At Staten Island’s Joan A. Walsh Memorial Softball Tournament, Curtis H.S. hosted Fontbonne in this year’s third annual fundraising event. It was a balanced win for the Bonnies as Fontbonne shut out the Curtis Warriors 6-0.

For the Bonnies, Nicole Petrillo hit a double and scored a run, while Ashley Konner, who recently returned to the starting lineup, hit a triple on her first swing and subsequently scored a run. Freshman Kate Kmioteck pitched an impressive complete game for the shutout, striking out 10 batters while giving up just two hits and no walks.

For the evening’s second game, Fontbonne hosted Xaverian for their second meeting of the season in a CHSAA regular season game. The Clippers started the game in their usual style as their speedy leadoff hitter Sienna Bocchino beat out her trademark slap hit down to third base to reach first safely. Bocchino followed her hit with a run in the first inning and another run in third to give Xaverian a 2-0 lead.

Both sophomore Rebecca DiLeo, left, and freshman Kate Kmiotek play all nine positions on the field and are key additions to Fontbonne this season. Photo by Frank DiLeo

The Bonnies then scratched out two runs to tie the game at 2-2 by the fifth inning as Fontbonne pitcher Nicole Petrillo (seven strikeouts) held the Clippers scoreless until the seventh. After Bocchino was walked and was poised to steal second, Melanie Snyder walloped a home run over the center wall to give the Clippers a 4-2 win for Xaverian’s second win of the season over Fontbonne.