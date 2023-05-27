Fontbonne student badly hurt after fall from bus

Fontbonne freshman Tess Kuhlmann was critically injured after falling out of a moving party bus in Queens May 17.

The 14-year-old fell onto the Cross Island Parkway at around 9 p.m. when the emergency door she was leaning on suddenly opened, according to NBC New York. The driver kept going, not realizing Kuhlmann had fallen out, but eventually went back to the scene.

A donation page on Angel Link says Kuhlmann underwent multiple surgeries and faces a long recovery. The site had raised more than $108,000 for her medical expenses as of May 26.

Tess Kuhlmann Photo courtesy of Angel Link

St. Francis de Sales Catholic Academy – Kuhlmann’s alma mater – held a Mass for her on May 18.

“She is fighting really, really hard and everyone’s support and love is deeply felt,” said the parish’s Facebook page.

Kuhlmann plays on Fontbonne’s JV basketball team with her twin sister Lucy. The school will provide bracelets in her honor and has set up a prayer wall on its website that tells people how to send her a card. Visit www.fontbonne.org.

To donate on Angel Link, visit bit.ly/45qyxxm.