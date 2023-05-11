Guild gala had good beer and good cheer

The Guild for Exceptional Children welcomed a big crowd to its 11th annual beer-tasting fundraiser at the Marine Park Golf Course May 5.

Guests enjoyed international, domestic, craft and microbrew beers, raffles, a buffet, and a live show by Bay Ridge band Maddjack. Several guests got certificates for their contributions to the guild.

Guild members join CEO/Executive Director Joseph Riley at the podium.

“The best thing about the event was the spirit of goodwill that everyone demonstrated,” said CEO and Executive Director Joseph Riley. “Those who attend and contribute know that providing support and care to a person with special needs is absolutely the right thing to do. Our supporters join our 65-year legacy of building better lives for people with developmental disabilities since 1958.”

Brian Chin holds his GEC Angel Certificate.

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta