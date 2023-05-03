Hearing set for Ovington high school plan

A public hearing about a proposed high school will be held May 4 at 7 p.m. in the gymnasium of PS/IS 30, 7002 Fourth Ave.

The New York City School Construction Authority will provide a copy of the plan to the public and to Community Board 10’s Youth Services, Education and Libraries and Zoning and Land Use committees.

The vacant property, at 425-439 and 441-447 Ovington Ave., is privately owned and includes two garage buildings, a two-story residential building and the five-story former St. Nicholas Home.

The school would be approximately 35,470 square feet and have 676 seats, some for District 75 special education students.

The hearing will be livestreamed at bit.ly/44iW9U4. Comments can also be emailed to sites@nysca.org.