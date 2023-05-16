Jewish center honors WWII vets, Holocaust survivors

World War II veterans and Holocaust survivors were honored at the Jewish Center of Brighton Beach May 7.

State Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton organized the event, which commemorated Victory Day, and gave proclamations to several guests.

Assemblymember Alec Brook-Krasny and Councilmembers Ari Kagan, Inna Vernikov and Kalman Yeger also spoke and gave citations.

Leonid Rozenberg speaks to the crowd as state Sen. Jessica Scarcella-Spanton looks on. Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

One of the recipients was Leonid Rozenberg, president of the American Association of Veterans and Invalids of WWII from the Former Soviet Union. Rozenberg turned 101 in September.

“As chair of the New York State Senate Committee on Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs, and as the representative of one of the largest Holocaust survivor populations in New York State, I am proud to support these groups, honor their sacrifices, and reflect on their histories,” Scarcella-Spanton said.

“It was heartwarming to celebrate victory against fascism this week with World War II veterans from the former Soviet Union and Holocaust survivors who risked their lives and lost loved ones,” Vernikov said.