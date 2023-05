The Norwegian-American 17th of May Parade Committee held its annual fundraiser at the Salty Dog May 7.

Miss Norway Ally Hesthag attended the bash, which included a performance by Swedish Meatballs featuring Ellen Lindstrom, along with raffles and refreshments.

Ellen Lindstrom and Miss Norway Ally Hesthag.

“Thank you everyone that came out to support us and special thank you to the Salty Dog for hosting us,” said parade committee chair Arlene Rutuelo. “Onward to the main event.”

The march kicks off at 1:30 p.m. on May 21.

There were plenty of smiles at the parade fundraiser.

Volunteers outside the Salty Dog.

Miss Norway Ally Hesthag and parade committee chair Arlene Rutuelo.