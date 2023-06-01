On the Avenue: Bay Ridge Salutes America’s Heroes on Memorial Day!

“Lest we forget!”

Brooklyn’s 156th Memorial Day Parade stepped off “on the avenue” on Monday, May 29, drawing hundreds of patriotic Brooklynites to Third Avenue to cheer on America’s heroes as they made their way into John Paul Jones Park for wreath-laying and flag-raising ceremonies, followed by a ceremonial 21-gun salute that featured powerful cannon blasts.

Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero worked with Parade Committee Chairman Raymond Aalbue to make sure all the participants lined up in the correct order and stepped off on time. The parade stretched from 78th Street all the way into the park at 101st Street.

Parade Committee Chairman Ray Aalbue (left) and Parade Formation Coordinator Chip Cafiero made sure the parade stepped off on time.

Throughout the march, American flag-waving spectators cheered for U.S. veterans from various wars as they passed by in patriotic floats and military vehicles.

“This is such a special parade because it is the oldest continuously run Memorial Day Parade in a large city in the entire nation,” Cafiero said. “People come from all over to pay their respects to our veterans. The patriotism on display on Third Avenue is so great to see.”

Soldiers fired cannons as part of a ceremonial 21-gun salute.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade was Brigadier General John Thomas Digilio. He rode atop a flag-laden vehicle, waving to and saluting crowds of supporters. The deputy grand marshals were members of the Fort Hamilton High School JROTC Tiger Battalion, the Theodore Roosevelt JROTC Rough Rider Battalion and the Bronx High School of Law and Community Service.

Grand Marshal Brigadier General John Thomas Digilio rides along the parade route atop an American flag-laden vehicle.

Parade participants were guided into the park by members of CERT1NYC, who assisted Cafiero in maintaining order “on the avenue.”

Eagle Urban Media/Photos by Arthur De Gaeta

It’s time for #Funon5th!

The Annual Fifth Avenue Festival is set to take place on Sunday, June 4, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The “fun” stretches from 69th Street to 85th Street.

Dubbed #Funon5th, the all-day event features “diverse merchants and vendors, artists and crafters, and live local bands,” according to Fifth Avenue Business Improvement District officials.

Live bands will be performing “on the avenue” at several locations, including PC’s Bar & Grill, 7215 Fifth Ave.; Schnitzel Haus, 7319 Fifth Ave.; Bean Post Pub, 7525 Fifth Ave.; Mussels Brick Oven Pizza, 8001 Fifth Ave.; and The Hideout, 8415 Fifth Ave. The festival’s main stage will be located at 77th Street.

The event will also feature several unique food vendors, including The Pickle Guys, Sam’s Fried Ice Cream, Twisted Potato and Hangry Dog NYC.

It’s a great day for the whole family to enjoy all that Fifth Avenue has to offer. See you there!