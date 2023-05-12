On the Avenue: Final prep for May parades!

The Vikings are coming!

Viking Fest 2023 will be held on Saturday, May 20 at Owl’s Head/Bliss Park, 68th Street and Colonial Road, with events and exhibits scheduled from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Among the day’s highlights, the giant replica Norseman Viking Ship makes its return with full crew. The event will also feature re-enactors from the Society for Creative Anachronism Ostgardr, plus NYC Heathans, a rune reader and a Viking scavenger hunt!

Visitors can also enjoy a special performance titled “Touched by the Vikings” that features intercultural connections in music and dance.

The all-day event, sponsored by the Scandinavian East Coast Museum, serves as the prelude to the annual 17th of May Norwegian Day Parade, which takes place “on the avenue” the following day.

The festive tradition, which dates back to 1952, celebrates Norwegian independence and draws thousands of marchers and spectators each year. Many come dressed in traditional costumes, complete with Viking helmets and flags, and the line of march features replicas of Viking ships.

The theme of the 2023 parade is “Remembering Norwegian Resistance.” Participants will march along Third Avenue from 83rd Street to Leif Ericson Park.

After the parade, head to the Swedish Football Club, 725 65th St,, for an after-party featuring live entertainment by Swedish Meatballs with Ellen Lindstrom beginning at 2:30 p.m.

For more information on all things Norwegian Day, contact arlenerutuelo@gmail.com.

* * *

Next up, it’s a salute to our heroes!

The 156th Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade and Memorial Service steps off promptly “on the avenue” at Third Avenue and 78th Street at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 29. Marchers will proceed down Third Avenue to Marine Avenue, up to Fourth Avenue and over to John Paul Jones Park for a memorial service that includes bagpipes, a flag raising ceremony and a wreath-laying by veteran service organizations. The somber ceremony also includes a 21-gun salute by the Veteran Corps of Artillery and the playing of “Taps.”

Girl Scouts carry a giant American flag through Bay Ridge at last year’s Brooklyn Memorial Day Parade.

All veterans, bands, civic and corporate groups, schools and church groups, and motorcycle clubs are invited to participate in the parade. For more information call 631-946-6249.