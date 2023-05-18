On the Avenue: Greenmarkets make their return

Bay Ridge has officially gone “green” again!

The Bay Ridge Greenmarket is back “on the avenue,” in the parking lot of Walgreens at 95th Street and Third Avenue, through Nov. 18.

Sponsored by Councilmember Justin Brannan and GrowNYC, the greenmarket allows Bay Ridge shoppers to support local farmers every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tables are set up throughout the parking lot and filled with locally grown fruits and vegetables, fresh seafood, cheese, bread, flowers, plants and more.

Participating farmers include American Pride Seafood, Goodale Farms Vegetables, Jersey Farm Produce, Toigo Orchards II and Walnut Ridge Farm.

The greenmarket also offers composting hours from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

There are also special events that take place throughout the duration of the program, including cooking demos, seasonal celebrations and family friendly activities.

The ribbon is cut on the new season for the Bay Ridge Greenmarket.

“Longtime residents and families who are new to the neighborhood meet to shop, share recipes and catch up with their neighbors at this Greenmarket, [which] provides a gathering space for the tight-knit Bay Ridge community,” GrowNYC officials said in a statement. “A great selection of producers providing everything from fresh caught fish, baked goods and a bounty of seasonal fruit, vegetables and flowers draw shoppers week after week, all season long.”

The Bensonhurst Greenmarket is slated to open on Sunday, May 28 inside Milestone Park at

18th Avenue between 81st and 82nd streets. Also in Sunset Park, the Seventh Avenue Greenmarket is open all year-round at 44th Street on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, visit grownyc.org.

Other neighborhoods are surely “green” with envy over the wealth of farm-fresh produce available “on the avenue” on a weekly basis!

* * *

As mentioned exclusively here first, the 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd program will close streets to vehicular traffic “on the avenue” once again on four Friday nights this summer: July 21 and Aug. 4 from 68th Street to 83rd Street, and July 28 and Aug. 11 from 83rd Street to Marine Avenue.

“Just like our annual festival, visitors can expect to see lots of live entertainment, delicious food and drink, and family friendly activities at the Summer Stroll events,” longtime Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero told us. “The main difference is that the strolls are much smaller in scope than the annual festival, which is celebrating its 50th year in October and promises to be the biggest and best one yet.”

The smaller scope makes for an intimate and up-close look at all that Third Avenue has to offer for families, Cafiero said.

“They’re great because they give families a chance to experience both ends of the avenue separately — the shops, the restaurants and the organizations that make Third Avenue so special,” he said.

Thousands of families flock to Third Avenue to enjoy the Summer Stroll on 3rd program each summer. Eagle Urban Media/File photo

Held in conjunction with City Councilmember Justin Brannan as part of the city’s Open Streets initiative, the Summer Stroll on 3rd has been a Bay Ridge tradition since 2012. Sponsorship opportunities are available and interested businesses can contact 917-656-8374 for more information.

Also, be sure to follow the official Summer Stroll on 3rd pages on social media: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram; @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.