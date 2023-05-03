On the Avenue: Summer Stroll on 3rd dates announced!

It’s official! The 2023 Summer Stroll on 3rd program is returning to Third Avenue this summer, closing the bustling thoroughfare to vehicular traffic on four consecutive Friday evenings in July and August, Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. officials announced this week.

Strollers can enjoy music, food and drink, rides, promotions and entertainment “on the avenue” beginning July 21, when the program kicks off from 68th Street to 83rd Street. The event moves to 83rd Street to Marine Avenue the following week, July 28. On Aug. 4, the stroll returns to the northern end of the avenue, and the final event of the season takes place Aug. 11 on the southern end.

“It’s always a great event,” said Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero, who is assisting new Summer Stroll Coordinator Arlene Keating in her first year at the helm. “We’re getting a lot of interest from our merchants who want to come out and participate in these events because they attract tens of thousands of people from all over Brooklyn every year. It’s a big boost to businesses on the avenue and it’s great for Bay Ridge.”

Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira agreed, saying, “Business owners on the avenue are encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity to gain thousands of new customers through these extremely popular Friday night events. You have families coming to Bay Ridge eager to see what Third Avenue has to offer, and we never disappoint!”

Held in conjunction with City Councilmember Justin Brannan as part of the city’s Open Streets initiative, the Summer Stroll on 3rd has been a Bay Ridge tradition since 2012. Sponsorship opportunities are available and interested businesses can contact 917-656-8374 for more information.

Also, be sure to follow the official Summer Stroll on 3rd pages on social media: @SummerStrollon3rd on Facebook and Instagram; @SummerStroll3rd on Twitter.

Even though we’re glad to welcome spring and be done with winter, summer can’t come quickly enough!

* * *

Happy 25th Anniversary! Maureen Brody, Sheila Brody and Maria Ingardia — owners of The Green Spa & Wellness Center, located at 8804 Third Ave. in Bay Ridge — welcomed supporters and special guests for a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside their iconic business on Monday, April 24 to commemorate their staying power on one of Brooklyn’s most vibrant commercial thoroughfares.

Pictured at the Green Spa & Wellness Center’s 25th anniversary ribbon-cutting ceremony are Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Randy Peers, Merchants of Third Avenue Civic Improvement Association, Inc. President Dan Texeira, Green Spa owners Maureen Brody, Sheila Brody and Maria Ingardia, and U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (left to right).

Among the notable attendees was Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce President Randy Peers, who helped cut the ribbon and made a special presentation on behalf of the Chamber. U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis was on hand to present a certificate of congressional recognition, and the trio also received a citation from Councilman Justin Brannan. Merchants of Third Avenue President Dan Texeira and Third Avenue Festival Chairman Chip Cafiero also offered congratulations on behalf of the association.

What a tremendous accomplishment to be in business and thriving for so long! To echo the words of Texeira at the ceremony, here’s to another 50 years — at least — “on the avenue” for these innovative and entrepreneurial ladies!