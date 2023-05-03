Parade benefit raises money and spirits

The United Military Veterans of Kings County held a rip-roaring benefit at the Salty Dog April 30.

The event, now in its 11th year, raises money to support Brooklyn’s Memorial Day Parade.

Sha Doobie kicked off the benefit.

Performers included Sha Doobie, City Sounds, Rock Farm, Canny Brothers, Head N South and Cat Nip, and lucky raffle winners walked away with $100 gift certificates to local restaurants.

Councilmember Justin Brannan gave parade organizers a $10,000 check.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. on May 29 and goes from Third Avenue and 78th Street to John Paul Jones Park, where a memorial service will be held.