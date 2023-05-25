Rider stabs bus driver in hand

A man slashed a bus driver’s hand on the B82 near Cropsey Avenue and Bay 37th Street at 2 p.m. Monday. He then got off the bus and fled on 24th Avenue.

The driver was in stable condition at a local hospital.

Cops said the suspect has a dark complexion and is around 30 years old. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and white pants.

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.