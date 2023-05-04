School’s first art show draws attention

Bay Ridge Catholic Academy hosted its first art show fundraiser April 27.

Students from kindergarten to eighth grade displayed their work in Meletia Hall and raised $1,800 for the school’s art enrichment program.

Students pose in front of their work. Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn.

Luisa LaFerlita, whose daughter attends the school, proposed the show and helped make it happen. Teachers Jamie Beatrice, Mary McCarthy and Edward Rodriguez worked with the kids on their projects.

Luisa LaFerlita and teacher Jamie Beatrice. Photos courtesy of Diocese of Brooklyn.

“It was something I have been wanting to personally host for quite some time now and I think the timing was just right,” LaFerlita said. “It turned out to be a positive event for the many families who attended, celebrating the talents of the children of Bay Ridge Catholic Academy, and making them the stars of the show.”

A look at the fifth-graders’ artwork.