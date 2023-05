Three occupants of a Toyota Corolla died when the car slammed into a tree and burst into flames Sunday.

The driver was speeding toward the Belt Parkway exit at Shore Road and Ridge Boulevard at 7:45 a.m. and lost control of the vehicle, cops said.

Mayra Martinez and Bianca Montiel, both 37, and a 38-year-old man were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fourth person is in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital–Brooklyn.

The investigation is ongoing.