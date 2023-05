Cops arrested a 21-year-old man who allegedly tried to rob Rite Aid on Third Avenue and 93rd Street May 7.



At around 9:30 p.m., the man showed a female worker a note on his phone in which he demanded cash and threatened to stab her, cops said. The worker opened the register and the man fled when he saw it was empty.

Cops arrested the suspect on Fourth Avenue and 93rd Street.