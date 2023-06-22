Butcher slammed: 22 years to life for brutal double murder

Maisonett’s former girlfriend, Destiny Garcia, who also lived in the apartment, was arrested after revealing details about the murders to a cousin, who promptly alerted the police. Garcia, 22, was convicted of two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second- degree criminal possession of a weapon. She awaits her sentencing on August 3.

Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Wednesday that a Brooklyn man, Jerry Maisonett, 35, of Sunset Park, has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison. Maisonett is responsible for the chilling double murder of his former girlfriend’s mother and her stepfather in their Sheepshead Bay apartment.

Sentenced by Brooklyn Supreme Court Justice Niki Warin, Maisonett pleaded guilty to first-degree murder on August 8, 2022, after an investigation into the brutal killings dating back to December 28, 2015.

The harrowing scene unfolded at 2364 Batchelder Street, when Maisonett, in collusion with another individual, launched a violent attack on Rosie Sanchez, 38, and Anderson Nunez, 40. Sanchez was shot in the head and stabbed in the heart, while Nunez suffered from two gunshots and endured over 30 stab wounds. The merciless killings shocked the Sheepshead Bay community and left a lasting scar on those who knew the victims.

Maisonett’s former girlfriend, Destiny Garcia, who also lived in the apartment, was arrested after revealing details about the murders to a cousin, who promptly alerted the police. Garcia, 22, was convicted of two counts of first-degree manslaughter and one count of second- degree criminal possession of a weapon. She awaits her sentencing on August 3.