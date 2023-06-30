F train station gets up to speed

The MTA gave the Kings Highway F train station a makeover June 13.
Workers replaced emergency lighting fixtures, removed outdated signs, and stripped and repainted ceilings, walls and columns.
It was all part of New York City Transit’s Re-NEW-Vation program, which uses planned weekend service outages to make station repairs.
Kings Highway was the 32nd station to be upgraded.
“Gravesend customers started their week with a cleaner, brighter and more welcoming station,” said NYCT President Richard Davey. “While trains didn’t serve Kings Highway this weekend due to ongoing work installing modern signaling on the F Line, we took the opportunity to enhance the entire station environment, bringing tangible improvements to the customer experience as we seek to deliver faster, cleaner and safer service.”