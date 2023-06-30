F train station gets up to speed

The MTA gave the Kings Highway F train station a makeover June 13.

Workers replaced emergency lighting fixtures, removed outdated signs, and stripped and repainted ceilings, walls and columns.

A repainted platform shed.Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

It was all part of New York City Transit’s Re-NEW-Vation program, which uses planned weekend service outages to make station repairs.

Kings Highway was the 32nd station to be upgraded.

The lighting in the mezzanine area was improved. Photos by Marc A. Hermann/MTA

“Gravesend customers started their week with a cleaner, brighter and more welcoming station,” said NYCT President Richard Davey. “While trains didn’t serve Kings Highway this weekend due to ongoing work installing modern signaling on the F Line, we took the opportunity to enhance the entire station environment, bringing tangible improvements to the customer experience as we seek to deliver faster, cleaner and safer service.”