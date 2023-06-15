Island culture on display at seventh annual Puerto Rican parade

Crowds came out Sunday for the seventh annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival in Sunset Park.

Local organization El Grito was the host for a celebration that included music, food, dancing, floats, vintage cars and a performance by Kinto Zonó.

The crowd takes in the sights and sounds. Madrina Jeanine Ramirez mingles with paradegoers.

Elected officials and community leaders joined paradegoers, artists and musicians for the march.

Journalist and Brooklyn native Jeanine Ramirez was the parade’s Madrina.

“What a wonderful day at the Sunset Park Puerto Rican Day Parade,” Ramirez wrote. “Proud to serve as La Madrina, representing my culture and my community.”

Performers march down Fifth Avenue. A band plays at the festival.

Community activist and harm reduction pioneer Edwin Santiago received Padrino honors.

The march began at 5 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street and the festival started at 6:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and 44th Street.

“Our parade has evolved from a local movement to create a safe space for our community to celebrate our culture to an event drawing people from across the city and state,” El Grito said in a statement.

Police officers at the parade. The Center for Family Life float. Dancers take over the streets.

Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez enjoys the festivities.

Brooklyn D.A. Eric Gonzalez enjoys the festivities.