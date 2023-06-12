Owl’s Head Park hosts second annual Pride celebration

Community group GayRidge held its second annual Pride event in Owl’s Head Park June 4.

The celebration included entertainment by DJ Mama Kim, rock painting by Bay Ridge Rocks!,

face painting, LGBTQIA+ resource tables and games.

Co-director LJ Vogel said it was a successful follow-up to last year’s event.

“This has been a year of uncertainty for the LGBTQ+ community and our rights, so to be able to hold this event as a safe place for people to be unapologetically themselves is always an amazing feeling,” Vogel said. “We try to create an environment that is family-friendly and open to all, and I truly believe that we have accomplished that goal and will continue to build on this vision in the years to come.”