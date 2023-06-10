Puerto Rican Parade and Festival set for Sunday

Sunset Park will host its annual Puerto Rican Parade and Festival on Sunday, June 11.

The celebration, now in its seventh year, is run by community organization El Grito. It features music (especially bomba and plena), food, dancing, floats, and vintage cars and motorcycles, all in the spirit of a traditional Puerto Rican carnival.

The march begins on Fifth Avenue and 59th Street at 5 p.m. The festival starts at 6:30 p.m. on Fifth Avenue and 44th Street.

“Over the years, the Parade & Festival has become a beloved addition to the vibrant multicultural fabric of the Sunset Park neighborhood, with community members of all backgrounds lining the streets to take in the sounds and colors of this family friendly event,” said El Grito’s Facebook page.

For more information, visit sunsetparkprparade.org.