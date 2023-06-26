Two shot on Fifth Avenue; gunman still on the loose

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were shot on Fifth Avenue near 94th Street June 23.

The victims were in a car outside PluggedIn Sneaker Boutique at 4:10 p.m. when a man shot the woman in the leg and the man in the arm.

Both victims were in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.

Surveillance image of the suspect. Photo courtesy of NYPD

Cops said the suspect is 20-25 years old with a dark complexion and medium build. He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, a black ski mask and red and white sneakers.

Cops at the scene of the shooting. Photos courtesy of Loudlabs News NYC

Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.