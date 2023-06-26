Two shot on Fifth Avenue; gunman still on the loose

A 24-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were shot on Fifth Avenue near 94th Street June 23.
The victims were in a car outside PluggedIn Sneaker Boutique at 4:10 p.m. when a man shot the woman in the leg and the man in the arm.
Both victims were in stable condition at NYU Langone Hospital – Brooklyn.
Cops said the suspect is 20-25 years old with a dark complexion and medium build. He was wearing a dark blue tracksuit, a black ski mask and red and white sneakers.
Anyone with information can call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 (or 1-888-577-4782 for Spanish). Tips can also be submitted at nypdcrimestoppers.com or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.